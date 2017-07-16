Grace Raids Mazowe Dam, Imposes Curfew On Villagers

By Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, has raided the state owned Mazowe dam and is extorting villagers she would have found “trespassing”.

Mazowe dam is in the vicinity of Manzou farm where Grace owns an elite orphanage centre.

Grace’s Mazowe Empire includes an opulent double-storey mansion on Mapfeni Farm, which can be seen from Manzou Farm where she has been evicting thousands of villagers since 2011 to establish a game park.

The First Lady is using Zanu PF militia to “arrest” villagers found anywhere near Mazowe dam during the night.

“She has deployed militia and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who are arresting villagers, found around Mazowe dam during the night and in the early hours of the day.

“If found in the vicinity of the dame you are arrested, and detained if you fail to pay a spot fine of $2,” Innocent Dube, Manzou farm residents representative told a private weekly.

Grace grabbed the dam despite the country’s laws restricting individuals from taking over water bodies which belong to the state.

According to the statute on water bodies:

“No person shall be entitled to ownership of any water in Zimbabwe and no water shall be stored, abstracted, apportioned, controlled, diverted, used or in any way dealt with except in accordance with this Act. (2) Subject to this Act, a permit issued in terms of this Act shall confer upon its holder a right to the use of water in accordance with the permit,” says the law guiding water bodies.