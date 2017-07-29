Grace Rubbishes Herald Spew On Kasukuwere “Trying to Topple President”

First Lady Grace Mugabe today rubbished state media claims that ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere was plotting to remove President Robert Mugabe.

Grace defended Kasukuwere, saying the claims were frivolous and ridiculous.

She said, “when we held our demonstrations as the Women’s League, some people grabbed the opportunity to organise their own demonstrations against against National Political Commissar Kasukuwere.

“They accused him and his brothers of trying to topple President Mugabe. I want to ask you, do you think these three can succeed? Kamukomana aka…remove a man like the President?”