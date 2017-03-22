Grace Takes Over Responsibilities from President Mugabe, Takes Army Helicopter for Gwanda Trip

Staff Reporter| As President Robert Mugabe ages and gradually fails to carry out his responsibilities, his wife, Grace is slowly taking over.

The First Lady is in the next few days scheduled for an army chopper flight to Gwanda to officially open the Gwanda-Information-Centre which remains closed after completion two months ago awaiting for her husband, Robert to grace the opening ceremony.

The Presidential function has been postponed several times after Mugabe either fell ill or undertook one of his multiple journeys outside the country, some which were to Singapore.

Many say Mrs Mugabe is a better replacement of her husband than Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In the latest development, sources around the Information Centre following the change of program, told ZimEye.com it will now also be re-named after her.

Other sources further claimed Mrs Mugabe wants the centre to be named after her.

If found to be true, this will be the second time the First Lady has requested for a facility to be named after her since her first visit to Gwanda in 2012. In 2013 she with the support of the ZANU PF Matabeleland South women’s league announced they would change the name of Gwanda’s oldest township school, Jahunda Primary School to Grace Mugabe Primary School.