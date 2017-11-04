Grace Tells Mnangagwa You Also Stepped Down For Your Wife, So Why Shouldn’t Gushungo Do The Same For Me?

LIVE UPDATES – First Lady Grace Mugabe has told Emmerson Mnangagwa: you yourself set the precedence by stepping down for your own wife, so why shouldn’t Gushungo do the same for his own.

“VP Mnangagwa set the precedence by leaving a constituency for his wife Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa,” said Grace.

She also said all the past Vice President such as Dr Joshua Nkomo, John Nkomo, Dr Simon Muzenda and Joseph Musika respected President Mugabe as the only centre of power. "Asi pakangouya vaviri ava, tava kuona nyonga nyonga, asi kwete kubva kunaVaMphoko and asi kunaVaMnangagwa."