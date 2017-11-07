Grace Wants Mnangagwa Jailed For Treason

By Staff Reporter| Former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is likely to face treason charges emanating from Grace Mugabe’s statements of alleged coup plots by him which she said Mnangagwa has been attempting on her husband President Robert Mugabe, ZimEye.com has learnt.

On Sunday, President Mugabe’s wife, Grace, told members of the apostolic churches in Harare that Mnangawa had since 1980 been trying to stage some coups against her husband.

“From 1980, this person called Mnangagwa has always wanted to stage a coup…

I am in a privileged position and I have the information. He actually wanted to wrestle power from the President. After the 1980 elections, Mnangagwa plotted a coup with assistance of the whites. He advised the President to leave the country saying the whites wanted to kill him,” Grace told the followers of the indigenous churches on Sunday.

“The President left for Mozambique and told Samora (Machel). Machel directed President Mugabe to go back to Zimbabwe. The President went to see Julius Nyerere, but he found it unnecessary to talk about the coup plot. He had to talk about other things before going back to Zimbabwe. When the President called Mnangagwa from outside the country, Mnangagwa said ‘Don’t come back! Don’t come back!’ with an intention of staging a coup,”Grace said.

Highly placed sources with the faction ridden Zanu PF told ZimEye.com in Harare on Monday that Mugabe was desperately compiling evidence from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) reports that would incriminate his former deputy.

“The First family is compiling all the information it has been receiving from the state security and if they get enough evidence they want to jail Mnangagwa for treason,” said the sources.

“ This also the reason why you had the President two weeks ago at the Heroes Acre saying that death penalty should remain in our statutes, he was referring to people like Mnangagwa that once arrested and convicted of treason they must be executed,” the sources further stated.