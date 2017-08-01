Graceless Greedy Grabbing Grace Mugabe

By Mazviwanza Shiri | The name Mazoe triggers reminiscent images of endless greenery, well-manicured plantations of glorious succulent yellow pickings, and fine showers of iridescent sprays that formed eye catching rainbows in clear days of winter. For those who grew up in Mash Central, this defining area was a source of unlimited pride. All travelers to its different destinations would stop over and get a pack of its sweet succulent products and a glass of its pure natural orange juice.

Built in the 1920s, the Mazoe dam watered the crops in its majestic valley and established a name of national and international significance. On every local store or grocery shelf, the Mazoe orange crush reposed and became an inimitable product within the region. The Mazoe Dam was a recreational spot of importance housing rowing clubs of such great institutions as St Georges, Prince Edward and many more high schools. Fishermen with friends and families would spend memorable days of sporting on its iconic waters.

All this will be no more. I am no prophet of doom but what I can assure you is that all the above will come to a stop. Onto the scene, steps in a greedy graceless Marufu Mugabe who is grabbing national assets to her personal use. My God!!!! She is a grabber of worrisome proportions who intends to take up the whole of the majestic valley for her personal dynasty. She has ruthlessly evicted resettled villagers from the Manzou farm. She has grabbed the Iron Mask project and extended her interests in every conceivable part of the rich valley.

She did not go to Mash East, her province of origin. No! Neither did she venture into Mash West her province by marriage. Mash Central in general, and Mazoe Valley specifically, are her places of interest to set up her empire. What reasons be lie that interest? Firstly, the valley is a mere 20 minutes’ drive from the first family’s residential location making it easy for her to personally supervise her growing interest. Secondly and more importantly is the fact that the resident minister, a certain Martin Dinha and a few acolytes hold the depraved and demented shrew in vary high esteem for their own political gains. The promiscuous and improvident resident minister will never oppose or counter the first lady’s moves because mostly he has no political significance but just a stooge put into place to advance her interest. He lives and breathes the first lady’s family while he has some time to pursue his women folk wrecking a number of marriages in the process.

All this takes place while Mugabe’s supposed war veterans watch. What has happened to the independence war objectives that a lot of our brothers and sisters paid the supreme sacrifice for? What happened to the voice of reason flighted over radio Mozambique every evening at 7pm in the late 70’s that resonated with the plight of the indigenous Zimbabwean and how the revolution would change the status quo? What happened to the fire of the revolution that promised political and economic independence to the majority of the Zimbabweans? We have lost the script. Just after a few avaricious leaders got into power, we lost direction. They revere the Mugabe dynasty. They forget that politicians are like baby diapers. If you don’t change them more often they will stink to the high heavens of corruption. We keep recycling dead wood, bent on looting, fleecing and undermining the very principles of the war of revolution that was meant to right not perpetuate inequalities.

Cry the beloved country, the center cannot hold anymore. It is manipulated by crafty and cunning individuals who buy ornaments in the millions while there are children I know spending the whole of winter trudging barefooted to school. There are families that cannot afford a single meal a day and survive on scrounging around for food. There are patients who cannot afford medical attention in government hospitals because drugs are unavailable due to corruption and deprivation.

Mbuya Nehanda is weeping in her grave. Sekuru Kaguvi is turning in his grave. Both are weeping and crying out “Enough is enough!” Zimbabwean children have suffered enough and need repose. We have enough resources for everyone and these must be shared equally for the benefit of ourselves, our children and posterity. Enough resources for everyone? How so when greedy graceless Grace has her grabbing paws into the country’s assets?

