Grace’s Ex-Hubby Goreraza Blasts “Old” Mugabe

Stanley Goreraza | A 50 year old man can visit a fortune teller to maybe learn about his future. But can a 90 year old make the same visit for the same purpose ? What future of his would he inquire when the finish line is right before his eyes.

Only mad people will entrust their future to a man without a future. How can you say we have a leader when the future has been closed to him by nature herself. How do you ride a horse with a broken back ?

There is no future for and with Mr Mugabe, only the past and that is why his conversation is always about the past. It is always about what happened 40 years ago and never about what Zimbabwe will be 40 years from now. His conversations and those of his party are nothing but Ngano which do not have pakaperera sarungano. Whenever he addresses people its always ; paivapo, nyika yainzi Rhodesia ne vanhu vainzi vachena. He is always giving history lessons with no end and nothing about the future because he is not of the future.

All these people, the Mnangagwas, the Sekaramais, the War vets, the Rugare Gumbos and Mutasas are all history that is spoiling the future through reliving the past. Mai Mujuru spent 7 years in the Liberation War and 35 years in government. She is history that is trying to time travel into the future. What is she going to do that she has never tried to do for over 40 years? The future is Walter Mzembi, Nelson Chamisa, Nkosana Moyo, Nigel Chanakira and many others being denied the chance by historical relics that won’t accept their time is over. All you ever hear people like Christopher Mutsvangwa speak of is the war. They are stuck in the time of war and can’t let go. Do they need psychological help or what because their obsession with the past is sick. So the nation is stuck in the past with people from the past with not a clue or interest about the future. As Donald Trump would say “Sad,really sad”