Grace’s Ex-Hubby Goreraza Blasts Sleeping Tsvangirai

Stanley Goreraza | The opposition needs to stop being cry babies all the time and put on their thinking hats!!

Why on earth,in this digital day and age are they still crying for fair access and coverage from captured state media, primarily ZBC and the Herald? Who respects the Herald and ZBC to even take them serious for even a second? Go to their respective online social media pages and scroll down a few threads! The comments will make you weep with laughter as they are derided, ridiculed and spat on left, right and center.

And that is why Zimbabweans spend hundreds of millions of dollars on Dstv, but the opposition wants coverage from garbage state media like ZBC.

Why oh why have they been unable to fully exploit social media and the internet? There is so so much that they can do and so so many people that they can reach using social media and the internet. They can post videos with a viral thrust on you tube, which are easily shared on twitter, whatsapp and Facebook. They can open pages and develop hundred’s of thousands of followers and disseminate targeted information to select audiences.

And how much would it cost them, maybe less than $50 a month, but nooo they want Zbc. How many people even pay tv licenses for the nonsense from state media? How many people still have time to watch their nonsense?

You can hire people like Baba Tencen to get a message veiled in humour across. There is live Facebook these days people like Tsvangirai and Mujuru can make a date with people and interact with them regularly. The youths you want registered for the next elections are like colonies and colonies and colonies of ants right here on Facebook.

Facebook brought down the regime of Mubarak in Egypt. It is extremely powerful in the hands of powerful minds.

But moda kutsvina ye mutoilet uko ku pockets hill as If you’ll get anything meaningful there. Zbc was rejected long back by a strong majority, including Zanupf supporters who are fully Dstv subscribed.

To access Zbc you need a television. To access social media you need a cell phone. Which can you carry with you all day long ? How many people do not have phone and how many people do not own a television?

How much time do people spend with their phones and how much do they spend on a newspaper or television set?

A cell phone is the best way to reach people, far better than television and newspapers.

Wake up.