Grace’s Ex-Hubby Goreraza Says, “Smith’s Rhodesia Better Than Mugabe’s Zimbabwe”

Stanley Goreraza | Zimbabwe was built by Rhodesians, with virtually every significant landmark the work of the former minority rulers. Most of what stands in Zimbabwe today was inherited from Rhodesia including locomotives and street lighting.

Rhodesia is not dead. Rhodesia is very much alive and it is what has kept Zimbabwe alive. The National Railways is Rhodesian. Roads and road networks are mostly Rhodesian. Harare CBD is 95% Rhodesian. There is very little of Zimbabwe, in Zimbabwe, and so much of Rhodesia. Without Rhodesia Harare would probably be a bush with a network of footpaths.

Zimbabwe has produced defected and disfigured things like Epworth. All over Harare much worse settlements than Epworth are growing as undeveloped land is parcelled to very poor people without the means to build standard structures.

Zimbabwe is actually going back to Pre-Rhodesian times. What the Rhodesians built, Zimbabweans cant even repair. Roads are an eye sore that make driving a rodea ride. Drinking tap water is dangerous and much more harmful to health than say alcohol. Rhodesian’s looked at Rhodesia and worked on Rhodesia. Zimbabweans look at themselves and work on themselves. Rhodesians earned money and Zimbabweans make money. Most of what was bought and sold in Rhodesia was made in Rhodesia. Most of what is bought and sold in Zimbabwe was made outside Zimbabwe. Rhodesia sold and Zimbabwe buys. Rhodesia was a producer. Zimbabwe is a consumer. The plenty of bread Rhodesia left in the basket, Zimbabwe ate all of it leaving the basket empty and not even bothering to make so more bread. We cannot make bread because the ovens have been broken down and the wheat feilds grow nothing but weeds. So we now buy bread that we used to make and sell in abundance. We buy bread that is not even enough for us all when we used to make plenty that we gave some to our neighbours. Which was great, Rhodesia or Zimbabwe. Tell the truth now !