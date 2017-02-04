Grace’s ex-Hubby Goreraza Speaks On Pastor Mawarire

Stanely Goreraza | People with small minds think little, like small children. The same people who think Evan Mawarire should be disqualified from adding his worth to the struggle to get power back into the hands of the people of Zimbabwe, where it rightly belongs. Some people arrogate themselves powers derived from delusion, making themselves captains of the struggle, who have the right to chose who can and who cannot lead the democratic struggle.

Small thinkers never see the big picture because all they see in their minds is small. When the picture of the struggle gets big, they get offended because that picture does not fit in their small minds.

There are alternative routes to a new Zimbabwe besides the MDC. Forces active for change in Zimbabwe should never be in competition but complementation for completion of the mission. That is why in the military we have armies, navies and indeed Air forces. They fight together in different theaters but for the same objectives and outcomes.

Morgan Tsvangirai can lead on the ground, and another in the sky and still another at sea. The moment they operate in competition they go to war with each other. What war will you win when you are also at war with yourselves?

The MDC needs to reprimand some of their very foolish senior leaders and the foolishness they display for the public to see.

The struggle is for all Zimbabweans and very much included is Evan Mawarire and his followers. All Zimbabweans have a role to play, small or big, every role must be played.

Why would the intelligence services create a movement which would shut down the country and have themselves and the president in a panic? People with little to no intelligence would push that thinking as it has little to no thought behind it.

Jealousy makes people insecure and envy makes them malicious. Before Evan came on board there was no action, only hand wringing and arm folding. He moved the whole country to a standstill with just a phone, and that standstill was passive action which shook the powers that be.

Those who now speak against him have big positions in big parties but all they do is post about Chelsea and Liverpool on social media.

Itai muchiita godo shoma. Go and watch football in England and let those who can and want to move Zimbabweans do so…