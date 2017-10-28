Grace’s Lawyer Manase To Replace Goba?

Staff Reporter | Emmerson Mnangagwa ally Ray Goba was yesterday shown the door as the country’s Prosecutor General weeks barely 8 weeks into the job, with speculation that Wilson Manase is set to take up the important post.

Sources told ZimEye.com that Wilson Manase of Manase & Manase is a hot candidate for the post, as he has been representing Grace Mugabe in the diamond ring matter against the Belgian based Lebanese dealer. “He is loved by the First Family,” said the source.

This comes against a background of chaos in the presidium Friday afternoon when the same man whose appointment Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa personally presided over Prosecutor General, Goba, was suddenly fired, barely six weeks after allegations of state capture came to life.

The development comes as President Robert Mugabe continues his purge of all perceived Mnangagwa agents, the first one who was CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe, with more to be removed in the next six weeks leading to the Zanu PF Special Congress. Mugabe will during these weeks consolidate his hold on Zanu PF with some remarking that it will now be Gushungo-40 as he seeks to recapture the state from the Ngwena’s jaws.

Above is the letter written today and signed by Misheck Sibanda notifying Goba that his appointment has been revoked.

Mnangagwa’s secretary, Virginia Mabhiza, last month dismissed the move to remove Goba saying the outcry only existed in newspapers.

Virginia Mabhiza, said she was not aware of an order to reverse Goba’s appointment.

“I haven’t heard anything like that except for some newspaper reports that the three candidates listed by the Judicial Services Commission for the president to choose from did not score high marks,” she said.

“All I know is the JSC cited him. I was with my boss [Mnangagwa] today at Great Zimbabwe and he did not mention anything about that.”

She defended the selection process that saw Goba being picked for the top post. Mabhiza said the process was done according to the law.