GRACE’S SECRET HIDING PLACE: South African Parliament Members Demand Data

A Correspondent| South Africa’s biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance has demanded for the South African government to come out clear on where fugitive Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe is after she failed to appear in the South African courts on charges of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

In a statement the party the South African opposition party accuses the South African Government and Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula for deliberately losing track of the way ward wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

“The South African Government and Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula managed to lose track of the Zimbabwean first lady, Grace Mugabe, or they may be trying to figure out how to get her out of the country,” said the party in an official statement.

“However, there is a simple way to find out where she is. All the Police Minister needs to do is to speak to his counterpart in Home Affairs to confirm whether or not Ms Mugabe did in fact flee yesterday,” said the radical opposition party.

The DA called on Minister Mbalula to urgently disclose where Grace is in the interest of openness and transparency.

We want the Minister to publicly confirm if Ms Mugabe is in South Africa or Zimbabwe and if she is in South Africa, to make sure that she is prevented from leaving.”

Conflicting reports regarding the whereabouts of Mugabe, affectionately known by some as “disGrace”, could see the Police Minister publicly own up to allowing her to escape the country, despite being a suspect on a criminal charge, or that she is still in South Africa and the SAPS are giving her special treatment by not arresting her.