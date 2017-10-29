“Grade 7 Drop-Out ZRP Cops” Warned By Chihuri

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) boss Augustine Chihuri has fired warning shots at Grade 7 Drop Out cops.

While officiating at Friday’s ZRP Staff College graduation ceremony in Harare, Chihuri said the ZRP is set to whittle down uneducated policemen.

He said “very soon, the organisation will review its recruitment policies in keeping with global trends and demands of the job.

“The immediate consequence of such action would be upward review of educational qualifications of a police recruit. Necessarily, this will raise the bar for promotion exercises. This should not cause anyone to panic. But I trust that you also agree that it is high time we upped the tempo. I’m also hopeful that Staff College will take time to also introduce additional courses that address novel policing challenges such as forensic science, forensic psychology, research and development.”

There are at present many policemen who do not have Grade 7 passes.

But the ZRP says at constable level their minimum requirements ages – 18 and 30 years, and having five Ordinary Level passes (Grade C or better) in not more than three sittings, with English Language and Mathematics compulsory passes. – state media