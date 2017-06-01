Grandpa Dies After 5 Rounds Of Sex With Young Lover

Madala Peter Phiri was a kind lover who died after one bonk too many, and now his girlfriend is trying to find his family.

Every weekend the madala spoilt her with gifts and the best sex she could ever imagine.

Last Sunday, they had one final round, but it turned out to be one too many.

On Monday morning she woke up to find her wild tiger had died.

Senwametsi Mothopa (42) from Tsebe Village, Mabopane, Tshwane, said when she met charming Peter Phiri (78) in May last year, she was afraid he would not be able to perform. But nothing could be further from the truth. Peter took her on passionate rides to heaven with words and moves that she couldn’t believe were possible.

“Peter was a wild tiger in bed,” she said.

“He was better than any younger man I have been to bed with.”

But if Senwametsi knew the man was a fantastic lover, she didn’t know much else about the gentle man who only visited on weekends.

“I looked forward to seeing him. He was not only good in bed but he brought me presents, made me feel special, and made my nights magical,” said Senwametsi with tears in her eyes.

Usually, Peter would go home on Sundays but because it was their first year anniversary, he decided to stay one more night. The electricity went out early in the evening but it didn’t worry the two. They went to bed early and had a night like never before.

“He was on fire. He couldn’t stop praising me.”

It was already the early hours of Monday morning when the madala went to pee and came back to bed for one final round. After that, they both fell asleep.

“He was the one who normally woke me up but on Monday morning, he was still fast asleep. When I tried to wake him up but he didn’t respond.

“That is when I realised that he was not breathing.”

She said she jumped out of bed and called for help. The neighbours came running and tried to help, but it was too late.

Peter, the wild tiger lover, was dead.

Heartbroken Senwametsi is looking for the family of her lover, who is from Malawi.

Anyone who knows madala Phiri’s family should call Daily Sun’s Tshwane offices on 012 485 9251.

Mabopane police spokeswoman, Captain Rheineth Motlana, said no case had been registered because the man had died of natural cause. -Daily Sun