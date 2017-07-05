Grandpa Loses Cash In Manhood Enlargement Scam

A 60-YEAR-OLD Epworth man, Gibson Mashiri, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court giving testimony in a matter in which he allegedly lost $1 500 to a local traditional healer in a manhood enlargement scam.

The traditional healer, Mike Kashiri, pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge when he appeared before magistrate Eric Kadye, who postponed the matter to tomorrow for trial continuation.

In his defence, Kashiri, who claims to be registered with the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association, told the court that sometime in November last year Mashiri approached him for sex organ enlargement and he charged $50.

Kashiri further said Mashiri was pleased with the results and further sought assistance in getting rid of evil spirits at his residence in Epworth.

“After assessing the quantum of work to be done, Your Worship, I charged him $950 and this amount was agreed and after the work was done the complainant paid me the agreed amount,” Kashiri said.

Mashiri, however, dismissed Kashiri’s assertions telling the court that he was tricked into believing that Kashiri had ancestral powers that would enable him to maximise $200 into $1,5 million.

According to the State, on November 16 last year Mashiri approached Kashiri, a herbalist, in need of help and after being helped Kashiri allegedly told him he had luck of money from his ancestors.

It is alleged Mashiri was then asked to buy a suitcase and a cloth so that he would use them to multiply his money.

The court heard, Mashiri bought the bag and cloth and proceeded to Kashiri’s place of residence where he gave him $200 for which $50 notes were then wrapped before being placed in each corner of the bag.

Mashiri was allegedly told to return the following day and he complied. On the next day it is alleged the two went outside Kashiri’s house leaving the bag for three minutes and on returning, Mashiri was allegedly shocked to see the bag full of United States dollar notes. It is alleged Kashiri then asked Mashiri to pay $1 200 in order to take the money since he had told him it had come from his ancestors.

The court heard Mashiri then paid $300 and was told to come with the balance before collecting his bag full of cash.

On November 18, Mashiri is said to have paid another $900, but Kashiri did not give him the bag which allegedly had $1,5 million, saying he wanted to complete his ancestral rituals.

The State alleges when Mashiri came the following day, Kashiri changed his stance and when he demanded his cash Kashiri refused claiming he had not been refunded by the spirits.

Mashiri reported the matter to the police, leading to Kashiri’s arrest.

Lovemore Siyamunda appeared for the State.- Newsday