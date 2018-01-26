Granny (82) Steals Cookies To Feed Grandchildren

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |An elderly woman who stole some cookies from a local wholesale shop told the police she committed the crime because she wanted to feed her grandchildren.

According to a police report, Elizabeth Shenjere(82), entered the N Richards Wholesale shop and stole a jar of cookies and three bars of soap and she was spotted by an alert security guard.

“Shenjere entered the shop and stole some cookies and three bars of soap. I stopped her as she was about to leave the shop and she admitted she had stolen the items,” said Patience Chereni, the security guard.

The police said Shenjere was not prosecuted because of her age.

A well wisher paid for the stolen goods and she was also given $ 17 cash to buy food for her grandchildren, according to the police.