Granny(71) Forced To Wash Younger Wives’ Pants After Sex

Terrence Mawawa, Mberengwa | An elderly married woman in Mberengwa is having a torrid time in her marital life. In a polygamous situation, the prurient husband forces her to watch him bedding younger wives and then wash their undergarments after sex. He claims she has since expired on her stature and can not do much in the bedroom.

The woman, Jesta Zhou, of Assani Village under Chief Nyandoro is seeking a protection order against her abusive husband, Elijah Assani(79) and her two other wives in the polygamous relationship.

Zhou told Mberengwa Magistrate Ethel Matura that her husband had a disgusting habit of even asking the maiguru to sing as he has sex with her two wives in her presence.

Assani is a blacksmith and has 30 children.

” He forces me to wash his two younger wives’ underwear after having sex with them. He believes I have lost sexual flavour and I am so useless that the only task left for me under the sun is to launder the younger wives’ undergarments, ” said Zhou.

She added that she had to go to her parents’ place as a protest gesture because “the man is causing serious divisions among the children.”

Assani was as guilty as sin. Embarassed over appearing in court, he was tongue tied and did not dispute the allegations. The magistrate issued a reprimand against domestic abuse and granted Zhou the protection order. ⁠⁠⁠⁠