Granpa Rapes 5 Granddaughters

Police have expressed concern over the increase in rape cases involving children after they recently arrested a 76-year-old Chivhu man on allegations of raping his five granddaughters aged between three and seven years on several occasions and threatening to beat them up if they revealed the act.

The matter came to light last week when the grandmother discovered that one of the granddaughters was having difficulties in walking. She interrogated the minor and she revealed the incidents. The grandmother reported the matter to the police, leading to her husband’s arrest. Police urged parents and guardians to constantly check on their children.

“We advise you to regularly monitor and supervise them as they play and avoid sending them to bushy or far away areas unaccompanied,” reads a statement on the ZRP website. Also ensure that you give custody of your children to responsible people who are trustworthy.”

In a related incident, a 78-year-old man of Plot Number 30, Somnene area in Figtree, allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl who was herding goats at a nearby grazing land around 3.30pm on January 11. He threatened to beat her up if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

On the same day at around 5pm when the girl returned home from herding goats, the suspect called her into his bedroom and raped her for the second time. The girl informed her grandmother who examined her and discovered blood stains on her privates.

On January 12, the grandmother made a report to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect. In another case, a two-year-old girl from Msasane Village, Izimnyama area, Plumtree, was allegedly raped by an unknown person.

The matter came to light when the complainant started complaining of itching pain on her privates to her grandmother who took her to Plumtree District Hospital where it was revealed that she had been sexually abused. Investigations are in progress.-STATE MEDIA