Green Bombers Torch Tsvangirai Official’s House

Terrence Mawawa, Mberengwa| Suspected members of the Zanu PF youth militia group torched the house of an MDC official here last Monday.

In an incident widely thought to be politically motivated, MDC Women’ s Assembly member, Alice Ncube escaped death by a whisker when her four roomed house was set ablaze by suspected Zanu PF youths. A visibly shocked Ncube told ZimEye. com she was sleeping in the house with her children, including her one month old baby when the house mysteriously caught fire. Property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed.

Ncube said a Zanu PF councillor had vowed to fix her for refusing to join the ruling party. She said Zanu PF youths also threatened to deal with her in an unspecified way. “It was around 10 pm when I saw smoke billowing in the house. Suddenly, the fire erupted and I don’t know how I managed to save my children. I strongly suspect foul play because Zanu PF youths have always threatened to deal with me,” narrated Ncube.

The senator for the area, Lillian Timveous blamed Zanu PF youths for the incident.

“I will pursue the matter when I go back to Mberengwa. The police have to be reminded of their duties as well, ” said Senator Timveous.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Joel Goko professed ignorance of the matter and said he would investigate what happened.

The police are deeply reluctant to act on the matter, party officials have said.

Political analysts have warned the incident indicates Zanu PF is likely to resume a violent campaign ahead of the 2018 elections.This might not be a new game as hundreds of opposition supporters were killed, raped and maimed in past elections.