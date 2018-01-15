Grieving Ezekiel Guti Says, “I Didn’t Spend Much Time With My Son”

Archbishop Ezekiel Guti Snr has said that because of his tight schedules he did not have much time with his late son.

“It was not easy to build up my children because I was always tired but I tried my best and I think I managed to do a pretty good job since all my children are pastors. Parents, especially pastors, you need to spend more time with your children because I didn’t have much time with EJ but I shall try to make up for the lost time with Ezekiel III,” he said.

Prophets Magaya and Makandiwa also attended the church service . “I am saddened that the Guti family lost a great man, however I am humbled to be in the presence of these two (Dr Guti Snr and Eunor) who are my seniors and I am truly honoured and grateful.

Prophet Makandiwa described EJ as a champion, saying he had so much power behind his physical body.state media