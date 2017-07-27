Gringo Rushes To Meet “Look Alike Sister” Zodwa Wabantu in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s top Comedian Gringo is on his way to Bulawayo to meet controversial socialite, Zodwa Wabantu.

Lazarus Boora’s moves come after a sensation hit networks under graphic-claims that the two look alike and so they must be related.

Gringo has since sent in a request to meet Zodwa and Club Connect organisers said they will not block him.

Gringo told the state media, “someone sent me a picture of this Zodwa saying I look like her. I looked at her closely and think she may be a relative so I really want to meet her. I’ll be travelling to Bulawayo on Friday just to meet and get to know her.

“Zodwa has established herself as a top entertainer in South Africa and since I’m also in the arts industry, it’ll be a good opportunity for me to network with her to better my acting career,” said Gringo.

The highly controversial Zodwa is expected in the country for her Friday- weekend anytime from today.