Grisly Murder Incident Shocks Gutu Community

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | A local villager was found dead here at the weekend after he was brutally murdered in mysterious circumstances.

Lloyd Murombo of Chikombingo Village under Chief Makore, who completed his Ordinary Level education at Rumhizha High School in 2015, was brutally killed on Friday night.

Police in Gutu said investigations were in progression.

“We are still investigating the circumstances that led to Murombo’ s death,” police said.

Local villagers said Murombo was brutally murdered by unknown assailants at Penga Business Centre on Friday night.