GRUESOME MURDER : Mujuru Reveals Solomon’s Killers

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | Former Vice President and National People’ s Party(NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru has finally lifted the lid on her late husband, Retired General Solomon Mujuru’ s mysterious death.

After years of evading questions on the General’s death, the NPP leader has openly revealed that her husband was killed by the same people who perpetrated acts of violence against perceived members of opposition parties.

At one point Mujuru was grilled on the death of her husband on BBC’s Hardtalk programme and she ducked the questions.

Mujuru made the remarks when she visited the homes of murdered political activists – Ruka Chiseva of ward 35 Gutu Central Constituency, John Njorovongo of Ranga Village and Lenias Shumirai Ndenga of Bhasera Township.

The NPP leader was in Gutu District last week where she officially launched her party’s campaign programme for the 2018 elections.

Mujuru maintained that she was aware of the pain the villagers felt after losing their beloved family members at the hands of the ruthless Zanu PF regime. She had experienced the same ordeal.

“I am here to show you my support.We are all victims of the Zanu PF regime.I am a widow because I lost my husband the same way you lost your beloved relatives. I know there are widows like me among you.I really know how you feel after losing close family members as a result of political violence,” said Mujuru.

She said acts of terror were perpetrated by President Robert Mugabe’s highly trained security personnel.

“Violence is perpetrated by a few highly trained individuals. The majority of the party members do not know how it happens. Avenging spirits will definitely haunt those who perpetrate violence,” she said.

Mujuru distanced herself from the 2008 bloody campaign saying Mugabe and his trusted lieutenants were behind the violence.

Party sources also fingered feared Vice President and Midlands godfather, Emmerson Mnangagwa as the man behind the 2008 bloodbaths.