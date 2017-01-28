Gukurahundi Killings Haunt Gen. Mujuru In His Grave | OPINION

Nomusa Garikayi | “Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!” (Evil, no matter how well you conceal it, will always come out to haunt you!) goes the Shona saying. The Gukurahundi massacres are haunting the late Solomon Mujuru even in his grave.

“On February 11 1983, army Commander Nhongo (Mujuru’s nume-de-guerre) tells senior commanders of plans under consideration by government to purge army of 7 000 to 10 000 former Zapu guerrillas,” reads a declassified United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report.

There is no doubt that President Mugabe carried out the Gukurahundi massacre to clear the deck for imposition of the de facto one-party dictatorship that rules the nation to this day. Whilst President Mugabe has himself since admitted to “moment of madness!” How can it be a “moment” when the massacre latest a good five years and left over 20 000 mainly innocent civilians dead. Some of the victims were murdered in the most horrific ways like being burnt to death or pregnant women having the wombs slit open!

Worse still, President Mugabe admitted to the moment of madness but has never done anything to address the serious consequences of the madness – compensate the victims of the atrocities and, even more significantly, dismantle the dictatorship.

All the senior Zanu PF leaders who sat beside President Mugabe throughout the Gukurahundi have all strenuously denied knowing anything about the massacres although they have all benefited greatly from the dictatorship. Even those, like VP Emmerson Mnangagwa who, at the time boosted in the local media of their role in the massacre, now claim they were misquoted.

“Solomon was a people’s person. He was their soldier, their commander, their hero. He worked hard to bring together Zipra and Zanla during the liberation struggle,” was Joice Mujuru’s reply when she was asked in her late husband had play a role in the Gukurahundi massacre. He was the Army commander throughout that period.

Joice Mujuru was a cabinet member and she never said anything to stop the massacre, she claims she did not know what was going on. How is it possible that over 20 000 can be murdered in a country and one does not hear of it; someone whose husband is commanding the soldiers doing the killing and is a minister in her own right! Of course, Joice Mujuru was lying, she knew about the massacre and her husband played a role, as the CIA report now confirms!

“Such unfortunate allegations by a so-called CIA report that are being released now, ought to have been made public when he was alive. The publication of that report only leaves us with questions given that the General cannot respond and more-so that he died in very mysterious circumstances,” commented Joice Mujuru’s spin doctor, Nyandoro.

Gukurahundi is a serious issue that has not been dealt with honestly and openly; it was a big mistake that the wound has been allowed to fester all these years and it would be folly to sweep the whole business under the carpet under the pretext that some of those involved are dead and therefore cannot answer for themselves. The late General had ample opportunity to stop the madness or, at least, explain why he failed to do so. Instead, he chose to spend most of his time looting and spending his loot instead.

As for the General dying “in very mysterious circumstances”; that is totally irrelevant as it neither proves he did not do what the CIA report alleges nor make him untouchable. In many ways, the many mysterious deaths surround Zanu PF leaders is itself an indictment of the regime’s total disregard of the sanctity of human life which is at the heart of the Gukurahundi massacre. Therefore that the murderous regime should turn on some of its own people is no surprise.

Joice Mujuru should come clean on what role she and her late husband as played in the corrupt and murderous Zanu PF dictatorship in her 34 years at the heart of the regime. Her claim that she saw nothing because “a puppy does not open its eyes the day it is born” is cutting no ice. No puppy takes 34 years to open its eyes. The truth about Zanu PF’s decades of misrule is now coming out, first it is a trickle but soon it will turn into a flood. In the end the whole truth will always come out regardless how well President Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs have tried to keep it under wraps!

General Mujuru was buried at Hero’s Acre and he must now be turning in his grave; how can a mass murderer be a hero!

So, Mai Mujuru, we ask you again; what do you know about Zanu PF’s corruption, vote rigging, murders, etc. Speak now whilst you have a chance; we know you have been very economically with the truth!

 

  • wilbert

    Joice Mujuru lied that her husband’s hands are clean of the Gukurahundi massacre and the truth is coming out!

    The trouble with Mai Mujuru is that she is not just corrupt and incompetent but worse still she has a very large ego making her dangerously naïve.

    Whilst it is true that she did not understand many of the things that happened under her nose during her 34 years in government because she is a simpleton and so many of the things were water off a duck’s back. Her misplaced ego would not allow her to admit that and so she came up with the stupid explanation – “a puppy does not open its eyes the day it is born!” Only someone who is really stupid, like her, would believe that nonsense because no puppy takes 34 days to open its eyes let alone 34 years!

    Mugabe appointed her VP for the same reason he appointed Simon Muzenda and many others in Zanu PF into high office – because she is a simpleton. Mugabe is corrupt and incompetent but compared to Mai Mujuru, Simon Muzenda, etc. he is a star!

    Mai Mujuru’s recent resolve to contest next year’s elections must be stopped. We have held these flawed elections for the last 37 years and achieved nothing other than legitimize them. The only reason she wants to contest them is so she can get back into power, she does not care that the rest of the population will pay dearly for yet another rigged election.

    We must get all the opposition parties to boycott elections and force the implementation of meaningful reforms necessary for free and fair elections. The stupid woman’s misplaced ego must not be allowed to interfere with national interest!

  • Big Baboon

    I dont she knows anything helpful. She was just a passenger everywhere starting from the parliarment, ar home and in decision making. she could not influence baby barron pap as he hadly had time with him bedroomically, any other time nhongo was busy thieving while mujuru joice did not hv any joy but wept thruout this passessed marriage! If pple want to kno mo about nhongo (gotokoto) joice is not the best women to ask becoz she genuinely does not kno. Perhaps as ask he basic question first; how many time did you share a bedroom with rex btn 1983 to 1987. He responses might be 3 or four times or less. The next question, how did you spend the 4 occassion referred to here? The answer is obviously, fighting, so musamunetse hama dzangu, Smoko Moto!

  • Big Baboon

    Thus not a solution Wilbert, muzukuru! The motivation to boycott was to push for reforms! The stage is set and ready for reforms! If reforms are not put in place yes, you’re right!

    For now, a grand coaliation is mooted! We will be folly to test the coliation on using vote results, instead us the to pressure for a fair election.

    A coaliation has worked in Gambia as an a example! Top abusers are on the run for dear lives. Coaliation may work! However if the abherrent government does not want to listen, instead of voting the boxes must be burnt! Planned sporadic attachs at 30 percent of all polling station discredit the vote!

    Lastly be mindful of the CIO like temba munyiswa (embarassed crank) of North, Elton More-ngoma (more embarrasing beat), Tendai chimBiti (tsindi yemunhu) etc

  • Nomusa Garikai

    As long as the opposition participate with no reforms, why would Zanu PF implement any reforms? This is not a chicken and egg situation but a clear cut case – Zanu PF will never implement even one reform if the opposition accept flawed elections!

  • Big Baboon

    True, 100%. But boycotting is not a reform though! Zanu pf will only die with its current crop! But Munangwa is still far from 99. So no reform no election….but certainly no reform soon. We are somewhere doomed somewhat.