GUKURAHUNDI KILLINGS: “I’m Sorry” Says Joice Mujuru

Ray Nkosi | Zimbabwe People First President, Joice Mujuru, has apologised to the people of Matabeleland over the Gukurahundi atrocities of the eighties and challenged for an open dialogue to establish who did what during the time of the atrocities.

Speaking to Bulawayo civic society groups and Mthwakazi proponent pressure groups on Friday , the former ZANU PF Vice President and cabinet minister said that she and many other people who were serving in government during the period of the atrocities knew nothing about what was happening in the Matabeleland regions where the atrocities were taking place.

At the time of the atrocities which were executed by a specially assembled wing of the army, her husband General Solomon Mujuru was the commander of the army to which Mujuru insists he was never involved in the activities of the wing which reported directly to President Robert Mugabe.

Responding to a question on her role and that of her husband in the atrocities, Mujuru insisted that they did not play any role in the killing of more than 20 000 people from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces claiming that the operations of the Gukurahundi army were a privy of Mugabe and a few people around him.

Mujuru got the confidence of the pressure groups when she told them that her party is prioritising a Truth an Reconciliation process which will seek to bring everyone suspected of any involvement in the atrocities to be openly probed and her and many others will be proven innocent.

She said that to show her party’s commitment to the process, the party has included a secretariat for National Healing and Reconciliation that will look into the modalities of pushing for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a matter of urgency.

The former right hand person to President Mugabe openly apologised to the people of Matabeleland for what she said was her being involved by association in the atrocities and many other ills effected by ZANU PF in the region and the country asking the people of Matabeleland to join hands in demanding for a truth and reconciliation commission process.