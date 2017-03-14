GUKURAHUNDI KILLINGS: Mujuru In Shock U-Turn

FORMER Vice-President and opposition National People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has admitted to literally lying when she denied she had no knowledge of government’s Gukurahundi atrocities in the early years of independence.

The opposition leader also indicated that she will reverse all adverse Zanu PF economic policies, including the Indigenisation Act, but denied looting diamonds when she was President Robert Mugabe’s number two.

Mujuru, in several interviews previously, has claimed Mugabe had clandestinely had a crack “Zezuru-only” brigade trained by North Koreans behind the back of members of his Cabinet. The campaign by the elite unit reportedly left over 20 000 civilians dead under the guise of hunting down a handful of armed dissidents.

But Mugabe’s ex-number two was yesterday forced into a spectacular and embarrassing volte-face during an interview on the BBC’s HARDTalk programme with anchor Stephen Sucker.

“Let’s look at the record, you were a minister during the massacres of thousands of people, Gukurahundi, Matabeleland people killed, you knew it, you knew it, but you did not say a word against it,” Sucker queried.

In response, Mujuru sheepishly retorted: “I did not say a word against it, but those were executive orders that were used by the Fifth Brigade. With an executive person, what else would you do?”

But her interlocutor accused her of “not making any sense” by having worked for the same man (Mugabe) she suspected or knew was behind the death of her husband Retired General Solomon Mujuru (pictured).

Just a few days ago, Mujuru claimed Mugabe had sole control over the 5 Brigade such that even her late

husband Solomon, who was head of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at the time, was in the dark. The opposition leader also claimed during a meeting with women in the Diaspora that Mugabe had ordered former army colonel Beta Guveya to “recruit a Zezurus-only brigade from Zvimba”, the President’s rural home.

Mujuru this week also told her audience in London that when she visited Matabeleland during the disturbances, she had a vehicle breakdown and only got to know lately that she had been assisted by “dissidents”.

The former VP told Sucker she was against the destruction of urban settlements by government in 2005 known