GUKURAHUNDI KILLINGS: SA Puts Zim To Task Over Undocumented Victims

Ray Nkosi | The Zimbabwean government has been put to task over undocumented victims of the Gukurahundi atrocities who are now stateless in South-Africa.

Activist Nqabhuto Mabhena gave an update of his recent encounter with Zimbabwe’s Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo over the matter of undocumented victims of the 1980’s genocide.

“Cde Dinizulu Mbiko Macaphulana suggested in the morning that, l should ask Minister Chombo, the Zimbabwean Minister of Home Affairs about what his government is doing to document victims of Gukurahundi , most of whom are now stateless in South Africa,” said Mabhena.

After he put the question to Chombo, the response he got was, “the office of the Register General will work with the South African Home Affairs dept in documenting undocumented Zimbabweans who are based in South Africa. Most of the people missed out on special permits in 2010 because they could not qualify to apply for passports.”

“We will be working with his office and the embassy to ensure that those who are not documented, do get the necessary assistance. Minister Gigaba is also interested in this project,” reported back Mabhena.