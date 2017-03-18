GUKURAHUNDI KILLINGS: SA Puts Zim To Task Over Undocumented Victims

2

Ray Nkosi | The Zimbabwean government has been put to task over undocumented victims of the Gukurahundi atrocities who are now stateless in South-Africa.

Activist Nqabhuto Mabhena gave an update of his recent encounter with Zimbabwe’s Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo over the matter of undocumented victims of the 1980’s genocide.

“Cde Dinizulu Mbiko Macaphulana suggested in the morning that, l should ask Minister Chombo, the Zimbabwean Minister of Home Affairs about what his government is doing to document victims of Gukurahundi , most of whom are now stateless in South Africa,” said Mabhena.

After he put the question to Chombo, the response he got was, “the office of the Register General will work with the South African Home Affairs dept in documenting undocumented Zimbabweans who are based in South Africa. Most of the people missed out on special permits in 2010 because they could not qualify to apply for passports.”

“We will be working with his office and the embassy to ensure that those who are not documented, do get the necessary assistance. Minister Gigaba is also interested in this project,” reported back Mabhena.

  • Maheru Tumbwana

    21st March Matebele Genocide demonstrations in South Africa

    The
    time is drawing nigh for the historic anti-gukurahundi genocide march which
    will reverberate in Johannesburg on the 21st March 2017 under the auspices of
    uLoyiko. Gukurahundi is a Shona word which means early rain that washes away
    the chuff, this was an operation which took place in the areas of Matebeleland
    and Midlands in 1982 to 1987. The operation from the onset bore all the
    hallmarks of a genocide which was fuelled by tribal hatred and inferiority
    complex of the new government. The international organisation Genocide Watch
    has since officially declared gukurahundi as a Matebeleland Genocide.

    The Siphesakhe Youth Organisation wrote a theatre play called uLoyiko whose
    thrust is to uncover what really happened during the genocide. The play has
    slowly but surely gained prominence particularly within the Matebeleland
    community in South Africa, but also it is gaining inroads within the South
    African community.

    “We cannot blame our fellow South Africans for lack of knowledge of this
    genocide, our leaders have been so quiet about it, it is as if they knew
    nothing about the genocide” Mr Yanga Mhluzi the Public relations officer
    for uLoyiko explained. He continued “we have taken this upon our shoulders
    to educate our fellow South Africans about the evils of tribal hatred which led
    to the Matebele genocide, in the process we are confident that we shall awaken
    the Matebeles from their fear so they work towards their emancipation”.

    The demonstration on the 21st March against the gukurahundi genocide it is
    going to be the first of its kind in South Africa, it is going to be a noise
    and exciting event which will see the convergence of many different
    stakeholders, which will include the South African human rights activists,
    ordinary members of the public and the Matebele community at large.

    We
    arrived in Johannesburg yesterday, and some of the prominent invited guests
    have started arriving as well, in attendance at the historic demonstrations
    would be Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa ZAPU President; Mqondisi
    Moyo-President of MRP; Ibhetshu likaZulu, Mr Silonda- Chair of uMhlahlo wesizwe
    Sika Mthwakazi and Moses Mzila -President of ANSA” Mr Mhluzi said.
    This is an interesting line-up, however, Mr Mhluzi indicated that the list is
    not exhaustive as some invited guests are still confirming their attendance.

    Mr Mhluzi informed this writer that tomorrow they will be performing uLoyiko
    theatre play at Market Theatre.

    When asked of the purpose of the demonstration, Mr Mhluzi eloquently responded
    as follows “Firstly, we aim to expose the genocide which has been hidden
    under the carpet for three decades, second, we need to expose the culture of
    impunity which has developed in Zimbabwe which may encourage another genocide;
    thirdly, we are seeking justice for the victims, we aim to mobilise human
    rights activists in South Africa and beyond to pile pressure on the relevant
    regional and international bodies”

    “We are taking this to the next level now, our first phase was the theatre
    play but we soon realised that theatre on its own will not change the status
    quo, the perpetrators of the genocide are still oppressing the Matebeles
    without shame and relentlessly. We therefore implore the whole of Matebeleland
    in South Africa to be part of this revolution, if they come in great numbers
    their plight will never be ignored by the international community” Mr
    Mhluzi said inviting the masses.

    Over the years, the people of Mthwakazi have spoken in hushed tones about their
    plight in Zimbabwe, but of late they are surely regaining their voice and their
    cause is gaining currency.

  • Doc

    Are you serious?