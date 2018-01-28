Gukurahundi, Minister undressed in church at pastor’s funeral

By Paul Nyathi

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Angelina Masuku was on Sunday morning heavily embarrassed at the funeral service of the late Brethren In Christ Church Reverend Reuben Mabhena when she uttered misplaced comments on the Gukurahundi atrocities.

About five thousand people who were at the funeral service booed the Minister and ordered her to sit down when she stated that people from Matabeleland should start forgetting about the Gukurahundi atrocities and make it a by gone event.

Masuku made the remarks when she was reacting to an earlier presentation by ZAPU President that Dumiso Dabengwa that the late reverend Mabhena should be remembered for being an ardent fighter for Gukurahundi redressal.

Dabengwa had indicated that Mabhena is the only church leader to have invited former President Robert Mugabe to account for the attrocities where on Mugabe went on to nake the infamous statement that Gukurahundi was a moment of madness.

In her presentation Masuku tried to take swipe at Dabengwa for raising the Gukurahundi issues demanding that people should let the issue be a bygone as raised by President Emerson Mnangagwa.

In an instate reaction the over five thousands mourners immediately challenged the Minister booeing her and ordering her to sit down.

She immediately stopped addressing and returned to her seat before she could make any of her contributions.