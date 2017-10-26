Gumbo Appoints New NRZ Board, Retains Deadwood

By Staff Reporter| Transport and Infrastructure minister, Joram Gumbu, has appointed a new board of directors to run the affairs of the ailing National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

This comes a day after Finance minister, Ignatius Chombo, had announced heavy losses which were in 2016 recorded by state entities.



Chombo said state entities last year recorded a total loss of $254 million.

NRZ is one of the underperforming government entities and it owes millions of dollars to workers who last got paid three years ago.

Announcing the new NRZ board in Harare Thursday, Gumbo said he had considered continuity of the parastatal and retained some of the old board members despite their inability to take NRZ forward.

“You may have noticed that some members have also been retained some of the old Board as their terms had not expired. I have thought it prudent not to retire the entire board in order to ensure continuity as well as to retain some institutional memory on the Board,” he said in a statement.

Below are the New NRZ board members whose tenure of offices runs up 2020.

General William Dube Vice Chair, Joseph Mashika , Nomatemba Ndlovu,Ms A Karonga, Mr. Eleshkuamar Patel, Mr. Kennias Mafukidze and Eng. L. A. Mukwada