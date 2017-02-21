Gumbo, Mutasa Shocking Hypocrisy And The Queen B Affair

By Setfree N Mafukidze | Reading through an interview between expelled Zimbabwe People First Party Elder Rugare Gumbo and Everson Mushava in the The Standard really showed me the type of Elders whom we thought would guide our new party into a formidable organisation. It is very,very unfortunate we thought they would be important to us in a major way but surprisingly they seem very confused and were surely not up to that mammoth task.

In the interview in question Rugare Gumbo says they had tried to tell the party President Dr Joice Mujuru to be the Queen Bee whilst they would form the drone that would work for her. This I found very laughable,for Gumbo and Mutasa to say they would form the drone is just expecting too much from these two.

Gumbo and Mutasa failed to make it to the Zimbabwe People First Party maiden rally in Bulawayo but instead released the Queen Bee to work for herself, that’s not how a bee hive operates. Rugare Gumbo falls short of understanding how a bee hive works, him and his allies were totally divorced from supporting Dr Mujuru they wanted to use her to see if the party would make any meaningful strides in Zimbabwe’s political space which it did and upon realisation of the party’s penetration into the electorate they wanted to assume leadership of it.The growth of ZimPF can only be attributed to Dr Mujuru’s hard work together with those that cared to work with her and not these old men who always found excuses not to attend rallies, their excuses ranged from health issues to personal issues and as such they certainly were not up to the task.

The elderly Gumbo goes on to suggest Dr Mujuru was creating parallel structures, come on the man is bad even at lying,structures parallel to which other structures? Amai Mujuru is the Interim President of the party and as such has authority to make sure she has all structures in place functioning within the party working alongside the National Mobilisation Secretary Dzikamai Mavhaire, if anything the Elders were the brains behind creation of parallel structures and I am personally privy to this,they had their teams moving into already created provincial structures to destabilise the on going work therein.

Shockingly Gumbo goes on to suggest Dr Mujuru is surrounding herself with relatives and cronies and he even goes to say they are criminals yet Gumbo sits alongside the worst human rights abuser Mutasa who is famous in Manicaland for instigating violent activities during his Zanu-PF days,I am able to say the crimes perpetrated by Mutasa why can’t Gumbo name the criminals and their crimes?I am loyal to the party and its President that does not make me a crony of any sort.

Gumbo ignores to mention the fact that on the said dates they wanted to meet with Dr Mujuru they had planned her ouster,some of us got wind of it early,he wants to sound as though he was diplomatic in all his conduct but they wanted to stage a palace coup which they were then beaten to by Dr Joice Mujuru and the party through its numerous structures.

Rugare Gumbo goes on to complain that Dr Mujuru violated the constitution of the party by insisting that the party needed two vice presidents.How so when the party is yet to convene and adopt a constitution?It must equally be noted that Rugare Gumbo and his allies were at the forefront of frustrating tbe constitution making process of the party.

Again Gumbo chooses to equally ignore the fact that the Zimbabwean Constitution currently has a provision for 2 Vice Presidents,if ZIM PF was to ignore that it would be presented with a challenge in the event that the party wins Presidential elections hence having 2 vice presidents makes sense in line with the country’s constitution. I doubt if anyone explained this to the expelled elders or they are just being ignorant and arrogant.

Dr Joice Mujuru has on several occasions emphasised on the need for inclusivity in all structures of the party to accommodate not only former Zanu-PF members but also incorporate political newcomers and those that left other political parties to join the Zimbabwe People First Party something which Rugare Gumbo and his allies have always been opposed to,they believed only those former Zanu-PF members should have been at the helm of the party in all its structures.Gumbo and company wanted ZimPF to look like an arm of Zanu-PF which could have proved dangerous for the party as the people don’t want that setup.

The Mutasa Gumbo Cabal should be reminded that they don’t own the people, by claiming they own ZimPF they are further exposing their Zanu-PF ways as evidenced by their meeting Zanu-PF aligned War Veterans barely a week after expulsion from the party.This cabal is made up of people who gave their heart and souls in Zanu-PF to this day,they contested their expulsion from Zanu-PF through the courts yet Dr Joice Mujuru did no such thing,these old men are clueless they are still pursuing wartime kind of politics and they need to know the new generation will not tolerate their attempt to continue holding on to political power.

Rugare Gumbo further exposes his cabal’s Central Intelligence Organisation links when he claims that they are getting information from the CIO headquarters Chaminuka Building,of course one would definitely expect him to have such links together with former State Security Minister Didymus Mutasa. This means these men have all along been working with the dreaded CIO to split Zimbabwe People First Party and they continue to do so to this day, their mission was cut short and will never be successful.

These men need to know that as I write I am disappointed in them,their failure to let go of political power is a clear sign they are just as bad as Mugabe,they too proving to be accomplices to Zanu-PF hold on power,to me they remain fake and are pretenders,they will never deliver any form of democracy selfish old men who for the few minutes they are awake should be home playing with their grandchildren must quit politics now.

Thank you for your time.

Twitter : @settyigwe001

Whatsapp : + 263718123148