GUN ATTACK: Businessman Shot Dead in Armed Robbery | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| A Gwanda businessman was last night shot dead by suspected robbers at his home in the low density suburb of Jacaranda in the town.

ZimEye.com can reveal that the businessman whose name cannot be revealed at the moment as next of kin are still being advised, was attacked by a group of four thugs at around 10pm on Monday night shortly after he left his business in the town’s CBD.

The thugs it is assumed, suspected him to have been carrying home cash from the business which was unfortunately left behind at the shop.

The thugs shot the businessman and his wife. The man died on arrival at Gwanda Hospital and the wife is reported to have been rushed to a private hospital in Bulawayo overnight.

Authorities at Gwanda Hospital confirmed the death of the businessman.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Philisani Ndebele could not immediately be reached for a comment on the matter.

Police details in Gwanda however confirmed the incident and indicated they are still waiting to officially communicate with the businessman’s next of kin.