GUN ATTACK: Police Hunt Down Armed Robbers Who Escaped With $37,000

5

Police have launched a manhunt for five (5) armed robbers who allegedly escaped with $37,000 after torturing a Glen Norah couple with a hot iron.

The robbers pounced on the two during the night and got away with $37 000 in cash and mobile phones after torturing the couple with a hot iron.

Mikia Pirikisi (31), Tariro Mutsamanye (27), Daniel Munyanyi (40), Gilbert Tavagadza (47) and Leonard Huni (34), allegedly threatened to shoot the couple when they refused to disclose where they kept their money.

 The gang used a hot iron to ‘iron’ the couple’s bodies until they gave in to the torture and disclosed where they kept the money. – more to follow…  – state media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tash

    Clearly they knew the couple had the 37k . When it comes to cash just keep your mouth zipped.

  • Zvangu Zvauya

    Why would they keep so much money, and how are they getting such kind of money, they must also be investigated for externalising funds. Thanks to the tsotsis its an eye opener!

  • Bhoramuminzwa

    Tsotsi yabirwa netsotsi. In this day of cash crisis, how on earth can someone have such amount of money. These tsotsi who robbed the couple deserve to be rewarded for the exposure. Great punishment for money launderers. Well done tsotsis. this couple deserve to be in Chikurubi. Period

  • mai Chibwe

    Where else can you keep your money? If you put it in the bank you will never see it again.
    So banks are unarmed robbers as effective as armed robbers.

  • mai Chibwe

    And stop showing off. They definitely knew who to rob.