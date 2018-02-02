GUN ATTACK: Soldier Shoots Own Wife, 2 Siblings | FRESH DETAILS

ZimEye brings our valued readers and listeners the latest on the “murder-suicide” incident earlier reported during the day of a soldier who shot his wife dead.

The Bulawayo soldier Carlos Chapeyama (23) shot and killed his 21 year old wife, Ashley Phiri and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23).

The serviceman also shot his 18-month-old son Tlowi Chapeyama who was at the time of writing battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital.

ZimEye has obtained details that Chapeyama also shot himself in a failed suicide attempt.

The reason for the murder suicide was an infidelity row, sources said.

The Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations Director, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore, in a statement said Chapeyana was yesterday under military police guard at Mpilo hospital.

Lt Makotore said, “the ZNA regrets to announce the occurrence of a family shooting incident which happened in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo. The circumstances of the shootout are that a member of the ZNA, Private Chapeyama, had a long standing dispute with his wife, the now deceased Ashley Phiri.

“On the day in question, the ZNA member had been assigned night guard duties at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation transmitter at Guinea Fowl, Gweru. He then finished his duty and sneaked out of the camp with his service rifle. He then travelled to Bulawayo with the AK47 folding butt rifle concealed in a bag. Pvt Chapeyama went straight to his in-laws’ house.”