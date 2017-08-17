GUN HORROR: Man Kidnaps Debtor

A 55-year-old Harare man appeared in court recently for allegedly kidnapping a man who owed him money, threatening him with a gun and ordering him to get the money in two hours.

Tapfumaneyi Ndori of Sunningdale 3 was denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande. He was charged with kidnapping and was remanded to August 22. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa is alleging that on August 7 at around 7pm, the complainant was driving home along Falcon Road in Sunningdale 3. It is alleged that Ndori was trailing him. When he arrived home, it is alleged that Ndori blocked the complainant’s vehicle.

He allegedly dragged the complainant from his vehicle into his, locked the doors and drove off. The court heard that Ndori parked his car opposite the Catholic University and started assaulting the complainant, demanding his money back.

Five other people arrived in an Isuzu twin cab and joined Ndori. It is alleged that the complainant managed to escape and he jumped into No. 14 Craneleigh Avenue in Hatfield.

Ndori followed him and dragged him back to his car. He started assaulting him with a pistol on his head, it is alleged.

Ndori later released the complainant and ordered him to find his money in two hours. It is alleged that the complainant sustained serious injuries.

He was medically examined and the matter was reported to the police. – state media