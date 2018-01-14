GUNSHOT FIRED AT ZANU PF FAMILY HOME: Police Called To Glen View Violence Scene

Police officers have been called to the home of a ZANU PF family in Glen View after violence broke out there.

It was not fully clear at the time of writing what really took place as the state media only said a Glen View 1 family home was stoned and a single gunshot was fired leaving the family shell shocked and in fear of their lives, afterwhich they reported the matter to the local police station but the cops had at the time of writing still not done anything.

It was neither clear at the time of writing if there were casualties.

The incident happened at number 607-17th Crescent Glen View 1 around 0200 hours today, the state owned ZBC reported saying.

76-year old Mr Jairos Mhike the homeowner and his son Doubt both active members of the ruling Zanu PF party are still in shock following the incident and they suspect the attack is politically motivated.

The case was reported to Glen View Police Station and a record 36154 was opened.

Likewise their neighbours are still to come to terms with the possible reasons for the attack.

Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba was quoted confirming receiving a report of the incident and said investigations are underway to get to the bottom of the case. – More to follow