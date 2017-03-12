Gunshots Fired at Mnangagwa’s Home: Let’s Smell the Coffee Dear Matebeleland!

By Nomazulu Thata | This article I have just read on ZimEye on the 11th March 2017 is so recycled and so misleading, deceiving us gullible masses of Zimbabwe.

Are we still going to continue to believe that it’s Mnangagwa alone who was the architect of Gukurahundi atrocities? This article kind of exonerates President Robert Mugabe and puts paid Dambudzo Mnangagwa as the sole culprit of the entire Gugurahundi atrocities. The is not true and it can never be true. The article goes even further to pin Mnangagwa as the killer of u Baba u Mlevu. We do not know the truth if Mnangagwa did the actually killing personally of u Baba u Mlevu, he was Minister of State Security and minister of the notorious CIO. He killed him yes because he was responsible for State Security back then. He is collectively responsible for the death of u Baba u Mlevu.

The truth of the matter is that Mnangagwa was in the centre command of the killings of more than 20,000 innocent civilians in Mathebeleland and Midlands. Mugabe was the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Armed Forces and the fifth Brigade. He is the main architect then. However, Mnangagwa can never be exonerated from the criminal cabal group in as much as one cannot exonerate Mugabe because he did not call the Matebele people cockroaches verbally. We do not know what he said about the Ndebele people in his veranda for them to deserve to die. The truth is that we know all of them dead and alive who were the perpetrators of Matebeleland and Midlands’s genocide. What is annoying in the article is that it makes Mugabe a better devil than Mnangagwa, stupid stuff and nonsense! They are all cut from the same cloth of death assassins.

Let’s look at this article all over again, we find that all the blame is on one person, Dambudzo Mnangagwa, but he was not alone in the elimination and random killings, brutal killings that took place in those regions. There are all known persons who were a criminal cabal in the command of the Gugurahundi atrocities. This is not a Shona issue but some Ndebele people were inside it too. We know this and it is for this reason that we shall never make Gugurahundi atrocities a tribal issue: the likes of Enos Nkala were part of it and some others of Ndebele ethnic group. This article is misleading in the sense that its tries its best to portray just one person to be the owner of the Gugurahundi atrocities. This selective assessment of justice does not exonerate the commander-in-chief, Robert Mugabe who was the one who commanded the Fifth Brigade to kill, plunder and loot Matebeleland to pariah status including the father of Professor Jonathan Moyo u Baba u Mlevu.

Be it Jonathan Moyo or Phelekezela Mphoko, they are trying very hard to selectively make us believe that it’s Mnangagwa who is a genocide perpetrator one person cannot do such great harm. He was not alone in the 1979 Grand Plan that Jonathan Moyo does not want to acknowledge. However, no amount of false construction will make good of Mugabe; their “Lord” he is the master criminal cabal, of the atrocities that took place in Mathebeleland and Midlands. We shall have justice one day. All the people who perished in Gukurahundi atrocities will find their resting places including u Baba u Mlevu whose son cannot fight in his corner to find justice for him because he is in the Zanu PF eating frenzy.

If this article comes with bold letters Mnangagwa killed Jonathan’s father: Baba u Mlevu, how do you then comprehend the same son who worked and still does so to date, works hand in glove with criminal cabals, the men who killed his father, Dambudzo Mnangagwa? We remember in our minds how Jonathan groomed Dambudzo Emmerson Mnangagwa from a lizard to a crocodile. He is the one, Jonathan Moyo who orchestrated the Tsholotsho Declaration where Dambudzo Mnangagwa was going to be proclaimed the heir to the throne, the President of Zimbabwe against Amai Joyce Mujuru. How do you comprehend a son whose father was brutally murdered in cold blood; he not only dines with the killers of his father but he worships Mugabe and his wife right, left and centre. It is Jonathan Moyo himself who is now grooming Grace Mugabe to take over power from her husband.

Dear citizens. It is now very clear to all and sundry that we have to fight for u Baba u Mlevu because he cannot fight for himself now that he is late. We need to fight to get those perpetrators to justice, dead or alive, because his own son Jonathan Moyo will not do it for him. We shall fight for those silent voices in their shallow graves including Jonathan’s father that they one day get justice, be given decent graves and we all mourn their passing on: how brutal. We cannot be so gullible and buy notions that he is fighting Zanu PF from within, he is a weevil in retrospect, Jonathan Moyo is eating from within, however at the detriment of his father. He is enjoying unparalleled power given to him from the Presidency. We are supposed to be sold a dummy and made to believe that he will come out with a solution against Zanu PF chifukuto. We must be gullible to believe a full stomach still has the taste to fight on our corner, we poor mortals. Jonathan failed his late father, u Baba u Mlevu, he cannot “pass” us anyhow, who are we in relation to his father? Blood is thicker than water: Dear Ladies and gentlemen!

If Jonathan Moyo meets Mugabe on weekly basis, how does he look at him in his eyes? How does he look at a man who killed so many people in such a short space of time including his father, his blood line a social construction? How does a political scientist come to terms with a man who was at the verge of wiping out an entire ethnic group, the Nedbele Nation, and all those Zapu party holders, be it of Shona origin and Ndebele origin were all sentenced to death. If he tells me he is comfortable with it then life is hard and life is not worth living for, it has no ethic to lean on, no values, no principles as people, Ubuntu bungaphi lapha! Hunhu wacho uripapi pacho if you can afford to sup with criminals cabals of this highest order: genocide perpetrators. Let me die pauper than to sink this low dear Nomazulu.

We should desist from being emotionally drawn into the G-40 & Lacoste infightings we do not benefit anything from their power-hungry wars. We are just being used to act and support G-40 if an article written, Mnangagwa killed Jonathan Moyo’s father and he calls Ndebele people cockroaches. Mugabe has no respect whatsoever for Ndebele people even if he did not loudly call them cockroaches; instead he killed them without calling them names. Let’s not be fooled. At the end of the day they do come together and they have their laugh at the gullible povo when they meet in the Politburo meetings. They eat together and vomit together as they wish as there is just too much to eat in the higher circles of power. Think about the diamonds money in billions that went missing from the treasury coffers to Zanu PF coffers. “Let me have men about me that are fat.

Apart from internecine fightings in Zanu PF government and Zanu PF party, this display of abilities and capabilities, display of intellect from persons in the party and government, they have not managed to resuscitate the economy, uplift the lives of millions languishing in dire poverty, at best they ate and became belly-fat. They think about themselves and themselves only. When they start fighting let’s not be drawn into the mess, it’s not worth it at all. we lost it long back in 1980 when Zapu lost the first elections: we are looking forward to the new dispensation, no Zanu will be able to re-invent him/herself and be part of it. We want new names. It’s not only the new names in politics we want but we women of Zimbabwe we want to be bold enough for change.