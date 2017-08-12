GUNSHOTS: Mystery Over Businessman Who Shot Girlfriend’s Hubby

A Bulawayo businessman, who shot his girlfriend’s estranged husband in Emganwini suburb, allegedly in a fight over the woman, has appeared in court.

There are, however, conflicting allegations that the incident could have been triggered either by a botched robbery or a fight over a woman.

Tawanda Moyo (43) of Gwabalanda suburb is battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital under police guard after he was shot by Oricious Moyo (38) last month.

Oricious, who runs a fast food outlet and resides in Emganwini, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on Thursday facing an attempted murder charge. Steart Nyathi (28) of Njube and Leeroy Malunga (27) of Iminyela also jointly appeared before Mr Tashaya facing attempted robbery charges in the same incident.

Oricious is accusing Nyathi, Malunga and Tawanda of attempting to rob him, resulting in the shooting incident.

Tawanda did not appear in court yesterday as he is still admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Oricious, Tawanda, Nyathi and Malunga were all placed off remand and the matter will proceed by way of summons pending further investigations.

Mr Tashaya placed the quartet off remand after lawyers representing them argued that the matter was prematurely brought to court.

Mr Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners is Oricious’ lawyer while Mr Mlweliwenkululeko Ncube of Ndove, Museta and Partners is representing Tawanda, Nyathi and Malunga.

In the matter in which Oricious is the complainant, it is alleged that on July 25 this year at around 9.45PM, the businessman went to his shop to collect his daily takings.

The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said upon arrival, Oricious found the shop already closed and he proceeded to his house.

The court heard that on arrival home, Oricious parked his car at the gate while waiting for his maid to open the gate. Nyathi, Tawanda and Malunga emerged from behind his car.

Nyathi and Malunga tried to open the rear passenger door but failed since it was locked. Upon sensing danger, Oricious pulled out his pistol and cocked it.

“Tawanda opened the front passenger door which was not locked and got inside the car before demanding money,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The complainant switched on the engine and sped off with Tawanda holding onto the door while at the same time grabbing Oricious’ left arm.

“Tawanda tried to jump into the passenger seat and Oricious fired a single shot at him. He was hit on the ribcage,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Upon hearing the gunshot, Nyathi and Malunga allegedly fled from the scene. Oricious drove to Nkulumane Police Station where he made a report leading to the trio’s arrest.

Tawanda sustained injuries on the ribcage and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is recuperating under police guard.

In the matter in which Oricious is the accused person, it is alleged that on July 23 this year, Tawanda’s wife Jacqueline Moyo, left their matrimonial home on the pretext that she was going to her parents’ home in Mzilikazi.

She did not return home. Two days later, Tawanda received a WhatsApp message from his wife telling him that she had resigned from work and intended leaving the country for South Africa.

“Tawanda went to his wife’s workplace intending to track her after he got wind that she was allegedly cheating on him with Oricious,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The court heard that Tawanda teamed up with Nyathi and they hired Malunga to drive them as they tracked down Jacqueline.

The trio followed Jacqueline and spotted her boarding a kombi to Cowdray Park.

On disembarking from the commuter omnibus near Emakhandeni Cricket Club, the court heard that she boarded a Toyota Vista which was being driven by Oricious. “They followed the car to a house in Emganwini. Nyathi and Malunga dropped off Tawanda and drove away,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Tawanda confronted the two alleged lovebirds and got inside the car and demanded an explanation during which a scuffle ensued.

“At that moment, the accused person pulled out a 9mm Norinco pistol and cocked it. Oricious engaged the drive gear and took off at high speed. Tawanda tried to jump into the passenger seat where his wife was seated, but the accused person shot him on the right side of the ribcage and he fell down,” said Mr Dlodlo.

A report was made to the police leading to Oricious’ arrest. Tawanda was rushed to hospital.