GUNSHOTS: Police Officer Turns Into Deadly Robber

A controversial police officer, Alfred Zvapera(pictures), is on the public wanted list for a spate of robbery cases which occurred in Mashonaland West, Masvingo, and Matebeleland North and South.

On Monday he is said to have robbed a service station and got away with undisclosed cash. 2 firearms were used, 4 shots were fired and he was involved in a shoot out with CID Homicide Bulawayo but managed to escape.

Zvapera is suspected to be part of a gang of three armed robbers that raided West Service Station in Lupane on Monday night and was involved in a shootout with detectives in Bulawayo hours later.

Two of the robbers allegedly fired four shots at the service station before speeding off with $161 and fuel worth $54 at around 8PM. The gang is still at large.

Driving a black Toyota Noah, registration number AED 5411, they allegedly sent police officers scurrying for cover as they hit drums and sped through a roadblock about 150km from Bulawayo.

Sources close to investigations claimed that the police officer, Alfred Zvapera (31) of Senga 2 suburb in Gweru owns the getaway vehicle.

They alleged that he is also wanted for robbery cases which occurred in Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces. He has allegedly not been reporting for duty since last week.

Mr Obert Murwira of West Service Station said the gang pretended they wanted to buy fuel.

“The fuel attendant Mr Sebastian Mukute refuelled the vehicle with $54 worth of petrol. They suddenly pointed a gun at him before firing four shots,” said Mr Murirwa.

“They ordered everyone to lie down, including cops who were also queuing for fuel. They got away with $161 from the attendant and didn’t pay for the fuel.”

Mr Mukute was not at work yesterday as he was said to be at home still in shock.

The state media spoke to Mr Busani Sibanda, who narrated how he cheated death when the robbers shot at him twice from close range but missed.

“Suddenly one guy from the black car produced a gun and shouted at everyone to lie down. Initially I refused to obey because I thought he had a toy gun,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said he jumped in terror as the man shot targeting his leg but narrowly missed him.

Mr Sibanda said the gunman turned towards the fuel attendant and fired another shot in the air.

“I panicked and tried to run away and the man shot at me again. The bullet whistled past my hip and I hid behind a police van which was also in the queue. The bullet hit the bonnet of the car,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said he was still in shock and couldn’t believe two bullets missed him.

The three robbers quickly jumped into their car and fled, said witnesses.

“When the police officer who was in the queue tried to block their vehicle, they shot at his vehicle and sped off towards Bulawayo,” said an onlooker.

The trio allegedly sped through police roadblocks that were mounted along Victoria Falls–Bulawayo Road.

A source close to investigations said Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide Bulawayo ambushed the robbers at Falls Garage, about 10 km from the city centre but failed to catch them.

“There was exchange of gun shots and the robbers sped into the city centre. A high speed chase ensued and the trio managed to lose the detectives in Burnside suburb,” said the source.

A comment could not be obtained from national police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi as he was not answering his phone.

Last week, national chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the cases of armed robbery involving guns, which of late have been occurring mainly at service stations, homes, business premises and along highways, are worrying. (state media/additional reporting)