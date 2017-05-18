GUNSHOTS SCARE INSIDE SOCCER MATCH: Soldier Cocks AK47, Attempts to Shoot Players After his Team Lost Match

IN PICTURE: The unthinkable happened in a football game in Uganda between Onduparaka v Saints.

Local reports 2 days ago reveal that when the hosts scored a 95th minute winner, all of a sudden, a soldier attached to Saints cocked his Rifle and attempted to shoot.

It took the intervention of Football fans, players and even officials to seize the rifle and eventually remove the magazine. At the time of writing, further details could not be obtained to elaborate what eventually happened to the captured soldier, neither could his identity be ascertained at the time of going to press.

The incident comes short in the heels of another shocking development across in Zimbabwe where Highlanders supporters erupted into violence Barbourfields stadium at the weekend over similar protests. At the time of writing ZimEye.com is receiving breaking news from reports suggesting that the assistant referee in that same match was last night followed up on and beaten up in Kwekwe. – MORE DETAILS FOLLOW SHORTLY..- Agencies