The Gupta family‚ which has come under intense public scrutiny since the leaking of thousands of their business emails to the media this week‚ has left South Africa – but apparently only for a few days.

According to Flight Tracker‚ they took off in their aircraft‚ ZS-OAK – a Bombardier Global jet – on Thursday evening from Lanseria and flew to Saharanpur in India where they landed early on Friday morning.

Saharanpur is where the family originates from and from where they began to build their global business empire

Family spokesman‚ Gert van der Merwe‚ in a number of SMSes‚ said on Sunday that they had left for India to attend a religious ceremony.

He was responding to a string of questions from the Sunday Times in relation to explosive allegations‚ data and financial reports contained in the leaked emails.

Van der Merwe said the family were due to return home sometime later this week‚ but did not provide details on when.

He was unable to say whether President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ who has close business ties to the family‚ was with them.-Times