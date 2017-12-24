Gutu Gives Mnangagwa Fresh Boost

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | Local businesspeople have expressed satisfaction at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s frantic efforts to introduce policies that attract foreign investment.

The businesspeople who spoke to ZimEye.com yesterday said they were happy to note that there was a significant improvement in the circulation of money since November when Mnangagwa was sworn in as the President of the country.

An official at Gutu Spar said: ” As you can see we are very busy today.I can say there has been a notable improvement in the circulation of cash and we are happy with President Mnangagwa’ s investment policies.”

An operations manager at Tiger General Dealer said business had improved tremendously since Mnangagwa’ s inauguration.

“This month we have managed to record the highest sales since the turn of the millennium and that is very encouraging.

As businesspeople, we are willing to work with the new government and we are fully behind President Mnangagwa,” he said.