Gutu Hits At Chamisa

By Farai D Hove| MDC Spokesman Obert Gutu Saturday morning mad an apparent direct swipe at MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa and his counterpart Elias Mudzuri.

The two were recently appointed by the party leader Morgan Tsvangirai and three factions bitter have since been formed (another under the elected VP Thokozani Khupe), development that ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has said reflects there is no more opposition in Zimbabwe.

“The MDC-T is a democratic political party. Leaders are not appointed, they’re elected,” Gutu wrote out on his micro blogging portal Saturday morning.

His statement has been interpreted to mean he is likely supporting Thokozani Khupe.

Meanwhile, Norton MP Temba Mliswa has also signalled that the MDC party is going nowhere due to the factionalism. SEE BELOW: