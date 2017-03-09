Gwanda Road Accident: HOW IT ALL HAPPENED

Good morning Editor.

I have been catching up on your report on the accident overnight on the Gwanda road.

I live nearby the scene and heard the accident happen just before going to bed. There were three loud bangs and my bed-frame shuddered on the shock. I knew immediately that a notoriously massive pothole that lies in the middle of the bridge on the main Gwanda highway had finally claimed a victim.

The vehicle that hit the pothole must have been going at a great speed owing to the severity of the impact.

Police sirens were heard within half an hour I estimate.