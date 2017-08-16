Gwanda Health Official Killed in Horrific Bike Accident

Staff Reporter | An official with the Ministry of Health and Child Care in Gwanda was last night killed in a horrific road accident on the Bulawayo – Gwanda highway in Mbalabala.

The official who cannot be named at this stage as the next of kin are still being notified died on the spot at the 76km peg on the Bulawayo – Gwanda highway when his motor bike hit head on with a vehicle travelling the offsite direction.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident told ZimEye.com that the driver of the vehicle may have misjudged the motor bike for as vehicle with a one headlamp functioning and moved too much into the opposite lane where on he crushed with the bike killing the biker on the spot.

According to the witnesses the man was cut into pieces as separate body parts were picked up and brought together by police and members of the public who attended to the scene.

Meanwhile, there are reports that there four other people are feared dead in another accident that happened on the same highway in Collenbawn about 15kms outside Gwanda town.

Sketchy details from witnesses at the scene claim that two vehicles travelling in the opposite direction crushed head on at a sharp curve and four people died on the spot.

Police in Gwanda have not been able to confirm the accident referring ZimEye.com writers to the police provincial spokesperson Philani Ndebele who would not be reached for a comment.