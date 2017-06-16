Gweru Man Commits Suicide After 3 Failed Attempts

A 51-year-old driving instructor from Gweru committed suicide by hanging from a tree in a bushy area at Hunde Fisher Farm near Mkoba 18 suburb, after surviving three other attempts.

A passer-by stumbled on the decomposing body of Matimana John Muponde on Tuesday morning and alerted the police.

Muponde appeared to have a long-standing problem which was nagging him but did not share it with his relatives.

It was reported that it was the fourth attempt on his life at the same location. Twice he was picked up while unconscious at the same spot.

On another occasion a rope he had used to hang himself gave in.

His brother, Mr Panganayi Muponde, said his sibling went missing on Monday last week.

Mr Muponde said they reported the matter to the police.

“His driving instructor’s papers had expired and he left home saying he was going to renew them and never came back until he was found hanging in a bushy area at Hunde Fisher farm on the outskirts of Mkoba 18. Funeral arrangements are underway,” he said.

Yesterday a docket of sudden death was taken to court and post-mortem was waivered as no foul play was suspected.

Midlands province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging which occurred on June 13 at Fisher Farm close to Mkoba 18 Suburb in Gweru where Matimana John Muponde (51) of Mkoba 15 Suburb was found hanging from a tree around 8:30AM by a passer-by,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said police took the body to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

“We appeal to members of the public to seek help from church leaders, community leaders or the police instead of taking their own lives,” she said.

Police recently revealed that 636 people committed suicide last year countrywide, up from 474 cases recorded the previous year. – state media