Handkerchief landed Mohadi Vice Presidency?

By Paul Nyathi | Wind back to November 6, 2016, in Pretoria South Africa, Vice President elect Kembo Mohadi was given a white handkerchief by Profit Sherphard Bushiri and was assured that the piece of cloth would open avenues for him.

Bushiri gave Mohadi who was Minister of State Security at the time a guaranteed prophecy that he will be promoted and given a crown to a higher position.

When he returned from the prophetic sermon, beleaguered then President Robert Mugabe savaged him heavily in a ZANU PF politburo meeting accusing Mohadi of playing the succession battle using prophets.

“Ahh vakomana, kutoteerera zvimapurofita zvenyu izvi? Munhu akafunda chokwadi? Ahhh, imika imi’ [surely you pay attention to these prophets, learned people like you?]” said Mugabe then.

Exactly one year to the prophecy, on the 6th of November 2017, Mohadi was fired from Mugabe’s governmemt and the party.

Perhaps with the use of the handkerchief given to him to defeat all plans against him, Mohadi returned to clinch the second most senior position in the country as Vice President.

Since Mugabe was overthrown, Mohadi has made several public appearances where he is seen occasionally wiping his head and face with a white handkerchief, could it still be the same piece of cloth from the prophet and could it be the one that steered him to the top national position.

Watch Bushiri give Mohadi the handkerchief and prophecy.