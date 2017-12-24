Handkerchief landed Mohadi Vice Presidency?

4

By Paul Nyathi | Wind back to November 6, 2016, in Pretoria South Africa, Vice President elect Kembo Mohadi was given a white handkerchief by Profit Sherphard Bushiri and was assured that the piece of cloth would open avenues for him.

Bushiri gave Mohadi who was Minister of State Security at the time a guaranteed prophecy that he will be promoted and given a crown to a higher position.

When he returned from the prophetic sermon, beleaguered then President Robert Mugabe savaged him heavily in a ZANU PF politburo meeting accusing Mohadi of playing the succession battle using prophets.

“Ahh vakomana, kutoteerera zvimapurofita zvenyu izvi? Munhu akafunda chokwadi? Ahhh, imika imi’ [surely you pay attention to these prophets, learned people like you?]” said Mugabe then.

Exactly one year to the prophecy, on the 6th of November 2017, Mohadi was fired from Mugabe’s governmemt and the party.

Perhaps with the use of the handkerchief given to him to defeat all plans against him, Mohadi returned to clinch the second most senior position in the country as Vice President.

Since Mugabe was overthrown, Mohadi has made several public appearances where he is seen occasionally wiping his head and face with a white handkerchief, could it still be the same piece of cloth from the prophet and could it be the one that steered him to the top national position.

Watch Bushiri give Mohadi the handkerchief and prophecy.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sarah Mahoka

    Does it matter really?

  • lewis

    Shonas attain positions by their credentials but if it’s non – Shonas then there must be some super natural force behind their accession, very interesting to note

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    Vakomana kusatenda kutenda hedu asi achimwene vanenharo ndidzo dzatinoti n’anga dzaishe dzinovona . Ndakasvisarenda vo svinovona isvo

  • Prophet Dufe

    Gwendo guno nyika ichaendeswa kumaporofita