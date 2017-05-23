Hands Off My Kasukuwere – Mphoko Tells Zanu PF Members

Staff Reporter | Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has warned ZANU PF supporters to stop harassing troubled National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and leave him to do his commissariat job.

Speaking in an interview in Bulawayo on Tuesday following violent clashes between rival ZANU PF faction supporters over the weekend, Mphoko described all the people perpetrating violence in an attempt to oust Kasukuwere as “power hungry people who do not have the party at heart.”

Mphoko, a senior member of the G40 faction which is against core VP Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding President Mugabe was short of naming Mnangagwa as the catalyst to the violence. He only said that some top party officials were the hand behind the youth members’ violence.

Speaking angrily, Mphoko castigated party members who claim that Kasukuwere should be stripped of his commissariat position on the ground that Kasukuwere does not hold liberation war credentials.

The VP reiterated that Kasukuwere is the best person for the job as there have previously been other National Commissars who also did not have war credentials. Mphoko said that those pushing for Kasukuwere’s removal are people from a rival faction who have their own preferred person to take over from Kasukuwere. Kasukuwere had done nothing wrong.

An emotional Mphoko directed all those with their own preferred commissar to present the name to President Mugabe and was adamant that Kasukuwere is the man so he “is not going anywhere anytime soon.”