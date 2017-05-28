HARARE ACCIDENT LATEST: Survivors Speak Out

Staff Reporter | The Harare accident that happened late on Saturday along Bulawayo road occurred when a 3 ton truck was hit from behind by a private car coming from Bulawayo ZimEye. com can exclusively reveal.

One of the survivors told ZimEye.com in a telephone interview that there were 14 passengers on board the lorry that was coming from TSF auction floor.

The survivor said when the accident occurred the truck was hit on the right side throwing five of ten passengers at the back out of the lorry where three people died on the spot. “We were 14 passengers in all and five were thrown out due to the impact when the lorry was hit from behind extensively damaging the right hand side” said a source.

Among those who died are names (Tichaona Chipamba, Alexio Ganja and Loice Dhlamini) Two of the deceased are from Nyama village 12 about 20 kilometers north of Karoi whilst the woman lived in Bakwa area a few kilometers away.

The source reveled that among the injured who were ferried to Parerenyatwa hospital for treatment was a ten month old baby who suffered internal injuries a 14 year boy who had broken kegs and another woman. “As of now we are waiting for police formalities so that the decreased can be ferried to Hurungwe.

A brother of the driver who caused accident assured us that he will assist in buying coffins and meet other expenses” added our source. The driver who caused accident had no injuries according to the source. National police spokesman Paul Nyathi said he was still yet to get details at the time of writing.