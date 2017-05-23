HARARE FIRES : Nurses Protest | LATEST

Representatives of health workers from the country’s 10 provinces held a peaceful demonstration against the Health Services Board (HSB) this Tuesday in Harare for its failure to address a number of issues concerning the workers welfare.

The health workers grievances to the HSB among them include anomalies in the harmonisation of grades, night duty allowance, and basic packages for nurse managers and educators that need to be resolved.

The workers vowed to hold demonstrations every Tuesday until their plight has been addressed.

In their response through a statement, the HSB said harmonisation of grades was done in line with the government harmonisation policy in April 2017.

Appointment procedures were produced in 2010 to support the harmonisation policy.

The board added that having noted the possibilities of members having been omitted from the harmonisation exercise, at a health service bipartite meeting held on the 18th of May 2017, it was agreed that a validation exercise of qualifications by members be carried out service-wide.

On nurse managers, educators and other affected managers, the HSB said they are in constant discussion with the treasury to lobby for the payment of these and other allowances.- state media