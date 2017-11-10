Harare-Jhb Flight In Emergency Landing

A plane flying from Harare to Johannesburg with 38 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport after the plane developed a mechanical fault.

The incident involving an Airlink plane carrying 34 passengers and four crew members occurred on Wednesday at about 8.40PM.

The number of Zimbabweans who were in the plane could not be established yesterday.

In a statement, Airlink chief executive officer and managing director Mr Rodger Foster said the plane’s two engines were damaged forcing the emergency landing.

“Airlink confirms that an AVRO RJ85 airliner operating flight SA8103 from Harare to Johannesburg this evening was involved in an event which resulted in it making an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport shortly after 8:40PM local time.

“All 34 passengers and the four crew members are safe and unharmed,” read Mr Foster’s statement published on the company’s website.

“While en route one of the four engines suffered an uncontained failure which then caused damage to its adjacent engine.

“Upon assessing the damage and status of the aircraft, the crew elected to continue to Johannesburg where it landed safely under the power of its remaining two engines. At no point was the safety of the passengers or crew in jeopardy.”

Mr Foster said the air flight company has since notified South African Civil Aviation Authority which will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Mr Foster apologised to the company’s passengers.

“On behalf of Airlink I apologise profusely to our passengers and their loved ones for any distress and inconvenience as a result of this evening’s event. The safety and well-being of our passengers, crew and aircraft are our primary concern,” he said.- state media